As hospitals fill up, COVID patients in Florida are waiting for admission inside ambulances.

19 cases have clogged hospitals once again, forcing some Florida patients to wait in ambulances outside.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, patients in St. Petersburg are waiting in ambulances parked directly outside the hospital for up to an hour. According to Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton, the admission process for COVID-19 patients normally takes roughly 15 minutes.

Ambulances cannot respond to other emergencies until the patient is admitted, because they must wait for available hospital beds.

“They’re not available to accept another call,” Burton told the Sentinel, “which compels the fire department on site after an accident or anything to take that transport.” “That has produced a significant backlog in the system.”

Despite the backlog, heart attacks, strokes, and other grave medical emergencies are still given priority at these institutions, according to Burton.

Hospitals in the state have been inundated by a new wave of coronavirus cases. In the last seven days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported nearly 157,000 cases in the state, the highest number in the country.

On Monday, the Florida Hospital Association recorded 13,614 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, breaking the state’s daily hospitalization record. The previous high point occurred in late July 2020, when slightly over 10,000 patients were admitted to the hospital.

COVID-19 Update for August 9, 2021 in Florida

Total Hospitalizations Confirmed: 13,614 image.

twitter.com/lzC2azd3c3

— August 9, 2021, Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn)

Florida is also the state with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country. According to the CDC, there have been 791 additional deaths in the last seven days, over 500 more than the runner-up, Louisiana. On Monday, at than a hundred people died.

Hospitals in Florida are experiencing staffing shortages as a result of the massive influx. According to a poll conducted by the Florida Hospital Association, 60 percent of hospitals in the state expect to be understaffed this week, with 23% expecting to expand COVID-19 patient spaces to accommodate the surge.

According to the Sentinel, officials acknowledged that the bulk of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. As of Thursday, the Florida Health Department announced that 63 percent of the state had been vaccinated.

Some hospitals, including Memorial Healthcare System locations in South Florida, have had to reschedule elective surgery due to the surge.

“We’ve never seen something like this before in. This is a condensed version of the information.