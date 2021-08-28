As hospitalizations rise again, Arizona becomes the 13th state to reach one million COVID cases.

According to the Associated Press, Arizona became the 13th state to reach one million COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the number of hospitalized patients in the state continues to rise.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker, the state ranks 13th in the country in terms of COVID instances per 100,000 population.

19 cases have been reported in Arizona, which has seen ups and downs throughout the pandemic, swinging from a success story to “the hot point of the world” and back.

As the extremely contagious Delta variety has raced across the country and the state grapple with ongoing battles about mask and vaccine laws, Arizona’s latest increase of illnesses is largely of unvaccinated persons.

In January 2020, a person with ties to Arizona State University became one of the first five confirmed cases in the United States after visiting Wuhan, China, the heart of the outbreak. The individual was sequestered at home and eventually recovered.

Within two months, however, over 100 cases had been reported in most counties as well as the Navajo Nation.

The first death in Arizona was a guy in his 50s in Maricopa County on March 20, 2020, followed by a second two days later.

Governor Doug Ducey issued a month-long stay-at-home order on March 30, 2020, allowing citizens to go out only for food, medicine, and other “essential activities.” Non-essential companies, such as the Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, were forced to close their doors.

Stephen Chilton, the club’s owner, went nearly a year without presenting any performances and was forced to lay off the majority of his personnel. He canceled and rebooked concerts up to six times without ever making a profit.

Chilton reopened his business in October, this time as a coffee shop. Full-capacity performances resumed in June, but with the delta variation, some bands are canceling events once again, and Chilton is crossing dates off his calendar.

“You can’t have a lot of expectations,” Chilton added, “but I think that’s how you manage them.”

On April 20, 2020, a crowded, mostly mask-free demonstration at the state Capitol erupted in response to Ducey's stay-at-home order. He started easing up on his after nine days.