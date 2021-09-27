As Hollywood faces the largest union walkout since World War II, the IATSE strike is explained.

As the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) prepares for a strike ballot, Hollywood is facing its greatest union walkout since World War Two.

The IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached an impasse in their negotiations as production employees seek better working conditions.

Longer turnarounds between production days, higher rates on streaming projects, and longer lunch and rest breaks are among the demands of the workforce.

“Excessively dangerous and damaging working hours, unlivable salaries for the lowest-paid crafts, and chronic failure to offer appropriate relaxation during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends,” according to the union.

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) Local 600 national executive board issued a statement on Sunday clarifying that they decided unanimously to support the IATSE strike action and are pushing its members to vote yes.

Over the last four months, negotiations on a new Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement have been ongoing. The largest group involved is Local 600.

The union has been negotiating a new three-year basic agreement to enhance working conditions for thousands of camera operators, costume designers, prop makers, and other behind-the-scenes crew members.

Strenuous negotiations, on the other hand, have so far yielded no results, and the Friday deadline passed without a settlement.

Local 600 president John Lindley said, “The elected leaders of Local 600 spoke with one voice today on behalf of the thousands of their members who are united in their desire to secure a fair deal from the employers who have walked away from the bargaining table.”

“This fight is about basic rights and safe and healthy working conditions,” ICG national executive director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement. Nobody wants to go on strike, but firms that are making record profits off our members’ labor but are reluctant to treat those same workers with dignity and respect have given us little choice.”

“We stand with our sisters and brothers of IATSE in their laudable battle for safe working conditions and a fair contract,” wrote officers of the Writers Guild of America West on Twitter.

If the walkout takes place, it will be the first time that Hollywood crews have taken such action. This is a condensed version of the information.