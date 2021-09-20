As her granddaughter gives birth, Queen Elizabeth II is ecstatic.

Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl and is “looking forward” to introducing her stepson to the new arrival, according to Buckingham Palace.

On Saturday, just before midnight (GMT), Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter gave birth in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

The arrival has been informed to the king, who is claimed to be “delighted,” according to the palace.

Beatrice and her husband, architect and designer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, made certain that his child from a prior relationship with Dara Huang was not forgotten.

Beatrice and Edoardo were excited to introduce Christopher Woolf, who was born in 2016, according to an official royal announcement.

Just 40 years after Prince Charles married Princess Diana against the backdrop of now-outdated expectations that his bride would be an aristocratic virgin, royal stepparents are a rarity.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are thrilled to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“The infant is 6 pounds and 2 ounces in weight. The grandparents and great-grandparents of the new infant have all been notified and are overjoyed. The family want to express their gratitude to the entire hospital staff for their excellent treatment.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are doing well, and the pair is looking forward to introducing their baby to Christopher Woolf, her older brother.”

Princess Beatrice wrote an article for The Evening Standard earlier this year about her experiences as a stepmother.

“This year, I had the incredible honor of becoming a stepmother, and I’ve had the most incredible time going over some of my favorite bedtime stories. We had such a great time reading over all of the Oscars Book Prize 2020 entries together.”

"This term, my stepson, like many other children, has been homeschooling," she continued. Assisting him in engaging with stories is a fantastic trip to embark on.