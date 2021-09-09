As her children return to school, Jennifer Garner reveals that two of her children have been vaccinated.

Jennifer Garner has disclosed that two of her three children have received COVID-19 vaccinations before returning to school.

The actress, who has three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, commented on Instagram on Wednesday lamenting the end of summer vacation.

“The school year begins in dribs and drabs, but today is the real deal for my family—we are back,” the 13 Going on 30 actress tweeted.

“3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (please, soon, 11 and under), all eager, tentative, daring, vulnerable, and—as far as I can tell—smiling behind the 3-ply.”

“Thank you teachers, administrators, and school staff—for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (from kids and parents)—big and loud, quiet and deep,” she added.

“Thank you, science, for bringing us this far and thus near to health and liberty.

“Thank you for having moms by your side, for gallows humor, and for the sun rising every day, no matter what. And, God, please keep us in the palm of your hands.”

Garner traveled to her home state of West Virginia in May with first lady Jill Biden to discuss vaccinations for her two older children.

According to The Independent, Garner stated at a clinic at Charleston’s Capital High School, “We are so thrilled to be getting back to normal.” “It’s a lot of fun. I can’t believe I’m not wearing a mask and staring at people who aren’t wearing masks.

“And we owe that in large part to [West Virginia Governor Jim Justice], and we owe it to President Biden. President Biden promised to get us vaccinated, and he meant it.”

During her presentation to the gathering, the actress addressed vaccine reluctance and shared her plans for her own children.

