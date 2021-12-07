As He Responds to Astroworld Lawsuits, Travis Scott Denies Allegations.

Travis Scott has disputed the claims leveled against him in his first reaction to the slew of lawsuits filed against him in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival catastrophe.

On November 5, a crowd surge toward the stage at Houston’s NRG Park stadium resulted in a tragic stampede among the 50,000-strong crowd, killing ten people and injuring hundreds more.

Scott, the festival’s headliner, has been named in almost 300 lawsuits, along with Live Nation, its subsidiary ScoreMore, and the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, among others. Drake, who joined Scott onstage, has also been sued.

According to People, Scott, actual name Jacques Bermon Webster II, and his firm, Cactus Jack Records, LLC, responded to 11 of the complaints on Monday through his attorneys, noting that the star and his company, Cactus Jack Records, LLC, “generally reject the accusations.”

The defendants “respectfully request that the charges against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice,” according to the magazine. And that these Defendants be granted any further and further remedies to which they are entitled, both at law and in equity.” Scott’s legal counsel told Rolling Stone that the musician, a Houston native, “is not legally culpable” for the tragedy.

Live Nation, ScoreMore, and the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation all contested the charges in additional documents filed on Monday, though they did not seek for the lawsuits to be dismissed.

On December 2, the Houston Chronicle released a detailed investigative news report about the circumstances leading up to and around the disaster, as well as a number of alleged blunders.

“A Houston Chronicle investigation found critical failures by multiple authorities tasked with ensuring the safety of attendees that day, including inadequate and poorly trained security, deficient coordination between city officials and festival management, and a nearly hourlong delay in halting the show after the danger became apparent,” according to the news organization.

According to a filing on Friday, a substantial number of the claims could be merged into one major case, as reported by Billboard last week.

“Transfer of all of these actions to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will prevent duplicative discovery, conserve judicial resources, avoid contradictory legal opinions and scheduling,” according to the file received by the outlet. This is a condensed version of the information.