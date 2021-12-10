As he leaves the animal shelter with his new adopted family, a dog is filmed’smiling.’

Pet enthusiasts have been moved by a sweet video depicting a shelter dog’s joy as he heads off to a new happy home.

According to PETA, almost 6 million animals enter shelters each year. Large swaths of so-called “gift pets” are given up in the first few weeks of January, making the aftermath of the holiday season a very busy time.

Shelters are home to a wide variety of amazing animals, such as the doggo in Kirito7video M’s on Reddit. He is, however, one of the fortunate ones, having been adopted.

He is a friendly dog with a lovely smile who is shown extending his paw to a woman at the shelter’s reception counter, presumably to say farewell. The video, which was posted to the forum’s “Aww” thread on December 9, is also available here.

In the endearing video, which has received over 22,000 upvotes and a slew of comments from adoring animal lovers, delight is written all over the mutt’s face.

“That dog is ecstatic.” PoorlyAntique penned a piece. “Dogs aren’t something we deserve.” “Aww, he’s so cute!” ApricotPenguin made a comment. “I was picturing him saying something along the lines of, “I’m going to my forever home now,” the entire time. Thank you for looking after me while I was in town.'” Camgirlslover wrote, “So cute and joyful.” “It’s as if he knows he’ll have a better life than this.” “That makes me want to shed happy tears,” Harum Scarum wrote. Adopted from a shelter doggo with a bright smile Many Redditors who commented on the video praised the benefits of adopting a shelter dog.

sj4iy wrote, “Shelter dogs are the finest.” “This year, our mutt will be eight years old. I wish them a long and happy life together.” “When I got my dog, when it came time to leave, he just appeared to know, and was so happy to jump in the car and leave the rescue behind,” Ok Improvement 5897 wrote. Some spectators were simply overtaken by the intensity of the situation. “”Every time I see it, I cry,” Bailey1281 remarked, while 1Sluggo simply stated, “I’m not sobbing.” I’m not in tears. I’m not in tears.” The original Reddit poster has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

