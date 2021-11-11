As he flees an attempted robbery, actor Terrence J’s car is shot at.

After being the target of an attempted armed robbery in the early hours of Wednesday morning, actor Terrence J escaped unharmed.

According to KTTV, the Think Like a Man star, whose full name is Terrence Jenkins, was followed to his house in the Sherman Oaks district of Los Angeles, where he was met by a silver Jeep Cherokee carrying four masked men.

Jenkins, who previously worked for BET and E! News, was reportedly ordered out of his car with a passenger. As he sped away, his automobile was shot at. The incident is claimed to have occurred around 3 a.m. local time, and no one was hurt.

Jenkins, who was driving home from Hollywood at the time of the attempted robbery, reportedly stopped and reported the event to a California Highway Patrol officer.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department, with whom a report was filed, examined the TV personality’s house to check that no suspects were there. According to the report, no one was found and the woman inside was unharmed.

Later on Wednesday, according to KTTV, police apprehended a lady and arrested a guy in connection with the incident at a Best Western in Inglewood. At least three more suspects are still on the loose, according to reports.

According to KTTV, LAPD Sergeant Hector Olivera said, “People need to be cautious of their surroundings, especially when leaving nightclubs, restaurants, and other places.”

“It appears that the suspects are going after people who have valuable jewelry, luxury cars, and other such items,” Olivera noted.

Jenkins’ and the LAPD’s representatives have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

We’re sending out this community warning to raise awareness about a spate of robberies that have occurred in Los Angeles. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/mE5vVfCZZo 8 November 2021 One of Jenkins’ neighbors told KABC-Eyewitness TV’s News that the popular San Fernando Valley community is safe and peaceful.

“I’m concerned. I’m astounded “Bernard Adams, a local resident, told the site. “Every morning, I take a walk through this area. Since I’ve been here, I’ve never seen or heard anything like it.” The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division issued a community advisory earlier this week, warning of an increase in. This is a condensed version of the information.