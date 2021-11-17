As he criticizes Laura Ingraham’s “You” video, Keith Olbermann recalls dating her.

As he ridiculed a viral video of Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham’s alleged perplexity over hit show You, Keith Olbermann recalled how he once dated her.

On Monday’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the titular host spoke with author Raymond Arroyo, who likened Netflix’s You to the Paramount Network’s Yellowstone as they addressed their wish for “woke-free television.”

“Laura, there’s a reason people adore Yellowstone,” Arroyo explained. “It’s the antithesis to today’s politics and woke narratives in so many shows. I was watching an episode of You when the subject of measles was brought up…” Ingraham interrupted Arroyo’s train of thought by asking if she had ever discussed the measles, implying that he was talking to her show.

Arroyo yelled repeatedly as the two went back and forth “”We have never done a measles and vaccine segment,” Ingraham responded, taking it as a reference to her show and herself. Is this some kind of joke?” I have no idea what you’re talking about. What are you talking about, Raymond? I’ve never had the measles. This is ridiculous.” Despite Arroyo later clarifying that he was referring to the Netflix show You, the video, which has been viewed over 15 million times on TikTok, finished with Ingraham seeming perplexed. You may watch the video here.

On Tuesday, as the video clip went viral on Twitter, sports and political pundit Keith Olbermann, 62, argued that the event was manufactured while also recalling his brief past with Ingraham, 58.

Olbermann tweeted in response to journalist Aaron Rupar’s tweeting of the clip: “JFC is an acronym for Joint Forces Command. It’s just a smidgeon. I didn’t have to put up with her for three dates “If you don’t recognize these as the same acting abilities @IngrahamAngle employs anytime she attempts to pass for human, it’s because you were born in 1998.” When Rachel Vindman, the wife of retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation, pointed her Twitter followers to the video, he responded similarly.

“JESUS. IT’S JUST A LITTLE. Please, for the love of God, believe me on this “Olbermann sent out a tweet. “I had a relationship with her. I suffered through three evenings of this type of hilarity, some of which lasted significantly longer than this. This is a condensed version of the information.