As Gary Poste is named as the alleged murderer, Ted Cruz joins the Zodiac Killer meme.

Is Ted Cruz responsible for the Zodiac Killer? The Texan Senator has long been the target of a peculiar jokey meme claiming that he is the infamous serial murderer, despite the fact that he was born after the killings began—and now he’s getting in on the fun.

The identity of the murderer who tormented San Francisco in the late 1960s and notably teased authorities by sending letters and puzzles to the media about his deaths has been claimed by a team of cold-case investigators.

Although the genuine killer has never been apprehended, a group known as the Case Breakers claims to have solved the case.

Gary Francis Poste is the Zodiac Killer, according to the group, which is made up of more than 40 former law enforcement investigators, journalists, and military intelligence operatives.

They are said to have identified Poste after discovering a sequence of images in his “darkroom.”

They also claimed that a pattern of scars or wrinkles on his forehead matched the Zodiac killer’s police sketch.

The discovery has sparked a tidal wave of humorous memes and jokes, with internet users joking about how the killer in the 2007 film Zodiac was played by an entirely different man—Arthur Leigh Allen.

Ted Cruz, a high-profile individual who joined in the fun with a gif of Austin Powers’ Dr. Evil, mocked the meme about him being the serial killer.

Why are people making jokes about Cruz being the Zodiac Killer? According to Vox, it all started with a joke on the @RedPillAmerica Twitter account in 2013.

They joked that Cruz’s address at the Conservative Political Action Conference that year would be a confession of culpability for the killings committed by the Zodiac Killer.

Ted Cruz is presenting at #CPAC!! ‘This Is The Zodiac Speaking,’ he says. — Steppin’ Razor (@TakeItDeeDee) 14 March 2013 The joke gained traction and has since become a long-running Twitter meme that appears on occasion.

“Ted Cruz after he phoned the FBI to tell them Gary Francis Poste was the true Zodiac Killer:” joked another Twitter user.

