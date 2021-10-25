As ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler passes away, the symptoms of prostate cancer are explained.

James Michael Tyler, the star of Friends, died on Sunday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

The 59-year-old actor, well known for his role as Gunther, a coffee shop manager, was diagnosed with the illness in 2018.

Prostate cancer is the second most frequent type of cancer in the United States, behind breast cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Prostate cancer is the third most lethal kind of cancer in the United States, after breast cancer and lung cancer, which is the most deadly form of cancer in the country. This indicates that 13 men out of every 100 men in the United States will develop prostate cancer, with 2 to 3 dying as a result of the disease.

While all men are at risk for prostate cancer, the most prevalent risk factor, according to the CDC, is age. The more a guy gets older, the more likely he is to develop prostate cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is uncommon in men under the age of 40, but the risk of having the disease rises dramatically once men reach the age of 50. Prostate cancer affects more than half of men over the age of 60.

According to the CDC, African American men are twice as likely as other men to acquire prostate cancer and die as a result of the disease.

Prostate cancer can manifest itself in a variety of ways, with some men showing no signs or symptoms at all. The most common indicators of prostate cancer, according to the CDC, are difficulty urinating, weak or stopped urine flow, and difficulty emptying the bladder entirely.

Prostate cancer patients may also notice that they need to urinate more frequently at night, feel pain while urinating, and have blood in their urine or sperm. Ejaculation can be painful as well.

Men with prostate cancer may also have persistent pain in their backs, hips, or pelvic, according to the CDC.

Surgery to remove the prostate, radiotherapy to kill cancer cells, or chemotherapy may be used to treat prostate cancer.

When doctors feel prostate cancer would not spread quickly, surveillance may be chosen to see if symptoms appear, according to the CDC. They’ll also keep an eye on the malignancy to check if it’s progressing. This is a condensed version of the information.