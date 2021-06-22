As ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler announces his cancer battle, he receives an outpouring of support.

James Michael Tyler, who played coffee shop worker Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, has announced that he is facing stage IV cancer.

In an interview with NBC’s Today show on Monday, the 59-year-old actor revealed that his struggle with the disease caused him to choose to appear solely virtually in Friends: The Reunion because he didn’t want to “bring a downer” to the HBO special.

Tyler stated in September 2018 that he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer after an annual wellness visit.

Tyler would learn that the cancer had spread to his bones and spine, resulting in lower-body paralysis, after starting hormone therapy that “worked beautifully for about a year.”

He told Today anchor Craig Melvin, “I’ve been coping with that diagnosis for over three years.” “It’s the fourth stage,” says the narrator (now). Cancer in its latter stages. So, you know, it’ll definitely catch up to me eventually.”

His tragic announcement inspired an outpouring of sympathy on Twitter, with followers wishing him well in droves shortly after the show.

@elliot gonzalez, a blogger, tweeted, “Sad to learn of James Michael Tyler’s health.” “Wishing him the best and keeping him and his family in my thoughts.”

@ThatRolls tweeted, “Just found out James Michael Tyler, better known as Gunther from Friends, is battling Stage 4 Prostate Cancer.” “My heart breaks for him and his family as they go through this dreadful time.”

James Michael Tyler (@slate michael) portrayed Gunther on “Friends” for ten years, but due to a significant health situation, he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

“Prayers to James Michael Tyler,” said @ashleycolley, who added: “Please please please go get checked out early and often.”

“James, Will be praying for you…!!!!” @Cuddlebear19 wrote. “Thanks for all the laughs you gave us over the years…!!!! God Bless You…!!!!”

Meanwhile, @nibikinz tweeted: “james michael tyler having stage 4 prostate cancer has me on all levels of sadness right now :(.”

In his interview with Today, Tyler said that the timing of the disease’s advancement meant that he skipped a crucial test, as it was at the height of the. This is a brief summary.