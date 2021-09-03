As Florida COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Ron DeSantis’ approval rating plummets.

Nearly half of all Floridians are dissatisfied with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ job performance. His unfavorable rating has climbed in recent months as the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Florida has hit new highs since the epidemic began.

According to a new poll from the market research firm Morning Consult, 48 percent of voters now approve of DeSantis’ job performance, while 48 percent disapprove. His popularity rating fell by 6%, while his disapproval rating rose by 8% among all voters.

Since the beginning of July, the percentage of Independent voters who disapprove of DeSantis’ job performance has increased by 14 percentage points. Only 38% disapproved of his work performance at the beginning of July. By the end of August, 51% of people were against it.

Democrats and Republicans both expressed criticism of him. 72 percent of Democrats disapproved of his performance at the start of July. By the end of August, 76 percent of people disapproved, up 4% over the previous month.

Only 9% of Republican voters disapproved of his performance at the beginning of July. By the end of August, 14% of people disapproved, up 5% from the previous month.

In Florida, 2,904 registered voters were polled. The results of the survey have a margin of error of 1 to 2 percentage points.

His approval ratings have dropped in tandem with a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in his state.

Prior to the summer, the previous all-time high for new cases reported in a single day in the state was 31,518 on January 2. On July 27, the state set a new record with 38,321 new cases reported. The state has broken that new record nine times since then. On August 10, it set a new record for the most new cases reported in a single day, with 56,610 new cases reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also increased considerably in the state. According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, the state had 2,116 COVID-19 hospitalizations on July 1. The state recorded 15,949 COVID-19 hospitalizations on August 31, a 653 percent increase.

COVID-19-related mortality have also increased dramatically in the state. The state recorded 36 deaths on July 1. The state reported 574 deaths on August 30.