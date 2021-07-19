As ‘Donda’ Listening Party Videos emerge, Kanye West’s new album sparks fan frenzy.

Fans of Kanye West are ecstatic today because the rapper organized a new listening session for his highly anticipated new album, “Donda.”

Fans have been ecstatic as videos from the alleged Las Vegas event have been uploaded on social media, with numerous people who were reportedly present sharing bits of the new music.

Although no official announcement has been made, social media personality Justin Laboy, who claims to have been present at the event, tweeted that the album will most likely be released this week.

“The Kanye West album is finished. We’re probably not going to listen to anything else for a while after it drops this week. Until then, let me appreciate all of the current artists I’m listening to. He tweeted, “God bless.”

— With respect 18 July 2021, Justin (@JustinLaboy)

“Kanye performed his new album for me and @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas,” he added. Listen up, man! The production is much ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke and hungry and attempting to get signed once more. Any artist planning a release in the near future should postpone it.”

The record is “basically about having confidence in God and conquering adversity,” according to Twitter user Nigel, who claims to have been at the listening party. Kanye speaks on his own personal challenges as well as those of others. You can turn up to positive messages.”

July 19, 2021 — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents)

Bryan-Michael Cox, a music producer, also wrote to Nigel, saying he felt the record was “dope.”

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti are reportedly rumored to be on the album, according to Twitter user Squirt Reynolds, who also released a video purported to be from the listening session, which has nearly 100,000 views.

