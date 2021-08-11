As Delta Variant Cases Increase Across the Country, Chicago will Expand COVID Travel Restrictions.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, Chicago is set to update its travel advise on Tuesday, advising unvaccinated travelers coming from multiple states or territories to quarantine or test negative for the virus upon arrival.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the current list includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

The Chicago Department of Public Health was contacted for information on which states will be added on Tuesday, but no response was received by the time of publication. When additional information becomes available, we will update this report.

“Unvaccinated travelers from certain states and territories should get a negative COVID-19 test result no later than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago or be quarantined for a 10-day period once they arrive. When the advice was updated last Tuesday, the government stated that “vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.”

Every Tuesday, the city updates the travel advisory. Changes take effect on Friday in states with an average of 15 new cases per 100,000 people.

Several states were on the verge of being added to the list last week. According to the health department, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, North Carolina, New York, Indiana, Delaware, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and New Mexico all reported more than 10 new cases per 100,000 people per day.

The highly transmissible Delta form has become dominant in the United States, and cases in Illinois have increased in the last month. According to data from John Hopkins University, the state’s seven-day average of new cases was 2,789 on Sunday, up from 421 a month earlier. The virus has been totally immunized in just over 51% of the state.

Beginning in July, Chicago began adding states to its advisory list, beginning with Arkansas and Missouri.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises around the world, several places have begun to reintroduce travel warnings.

In recent weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added to the list of countries to which Americans should not go due to a high risk of contracting COVID-19. Some countries were recently added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) travel advice list, which now includes around 90 countries. This is a condensed version of the information.