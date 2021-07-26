As Delta Spreads, industry groups argue that COVID shots should be required for health-care workers.

As Delta variant cases rise, dozens of health care organizations and societies in the United States released a joint statement Monday urging health care and long-term care businesses to make COVID immunizations mandatory for their employees.

The American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, American Academy of Nursing (ANA), American Psychiatric Association, and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists are among the statement’s 53 signatories.

“Due to the recent COVID-19 surge and the availability of safe and effective vaccines, our health care organizations and societies advocate that all health care and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the statement, which was first seen by The Washington Post.

“This is the natural culmination of all health care personnel’ ethical commitment to prioritize patients and residents of long-term care facilities, and to take all necessary steps to safeguard their health and well-being.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, communities in the United States with poor vaccination rates are being hit hard by COVID cases, with the more transmissible Delta variation accounting for around 83 percent of the country’s cases (CDC).

The statement stated, “Vaccination is the key method to put the pandemic behind us and avert the recurrence of rigorous public health measures.”

It goes on to say that “many” health-care and long-term-care workers are unvaccinated, but it doesn’t say how many. This is despite the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that this group be given priority in the vaccination rollout, which has been underway in the country since December 2020. The vaccines are awaiting FDA approval, but an emergency use license has been granted.

According to a study published late in June by WebMD and Medscape Medical News of 2,500 hospitals across the United States, one out of every four hospital staff who had direct contact with patients had not had a vaccination shot by May 31.

“As we move closer to complete FDA clearance of currently available vaccinations, all health care workers should get vaccinated for their own health as well as to safeguard their colleagues, families, residents of long-term care facilities, and patients,” the joint statement continued.

