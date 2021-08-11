As COVID Surges, half of Texas trauma hospitals run out of ICU beds.

Half of Texas’ 22 trauma service regions claim they’re out of ICU beds, with many large hospitals in cities like Houston and Laredo reporting 95 percent occupancy rates.

The Harris Health System in Houston announced Tuesday that one out of every four patients in its two hospitals tested positive for COVID-19, leading managers to begin erecting tents in anticipation of an influx of overflowing patients. Five hospitals in Austin claimed they were at 90 percent full, and two hospitals indicated they had no vacant ICU beds. As of Sunday, half of Texas’ 22 trauma service districts reported having ten or less ICU beds available, as almost 10,000 COVID-19 patients rushed the state’s ICUs.

The Delta version of the virus has produced a faster spike in new COVID-19 cases in the last several weeks than at any previous time during the pandemic, according to public health and hospital officials across the state.

According to statistics submitted to the federal government through August 5, at least 53 hospitals in Texas have no ICU availability at all.

On Sunday, the Ben Taub Hospital’s intensive care unit in Houston reported being at 95 percent capacity, with COVID-19 patients accounting for 27 percent of that. Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital management claimed they had zero ICU beds available and are at 100% utilization as of Sunday, as hospitals are being built up in the parking lot outside.

“By far the fastest and most forceful spike we’ve ever seen. In statements to local reporters late last week, Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County’s health authority, said, “Almost all of our hospitalizations are due to unvaccinated patients having severe sickness.” “In our hospitals, ICU personnel are witnessing a younger population. Patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) are sicker and stay in the hospital longer than in previous surges, putting additional demand on hospital resources.”

Despite the fact that COVID-19 patients account for fewer than a third of all hospital beds in Texas, 87.1 percent of them are now occupied. This is the greatest percentage since the pandemic began in March of 2020. COVID-19 patients occupy 14.1 percent of these beds this week.

