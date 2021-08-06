As COVID rises, Louisiana Gov. Edwards spars with Attorney General Landry about mandates.

On Friday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards chastised state Attorney General Jeff Landry for remarks that sparked uncertainty over a new mask law that took effect this week.

“Anyone, much less the attorney general, who intentionally works to undermine public trust in vaccines or the public’s compliance rate with a mass mandate…endangers the public health of everyone,” Edwards said in an interview with This website.

Louisiana has been heavily impacted by the recent COVID-19 outbreak caused by the Delta strain, with more than 4,300 new cases reported per day. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rating is 15.4 percent, up from 13.2 percent a week before and the highest level since April 2020.

“This is a huge challenge,” Edwards said, noting that hospitalizations and COVID patients are at an all-time high. “On Tuesday, we smashed the previous record, and we’ve added roughly 100 net new COVID patients to our hospitals every day since.”

“As a result, our ability to provide life-saving care to COVID and non-COVID patients is gravely harmed right now,” he continued. “I wish I could say we were nearing the top or approaching the bottom, but that is not the reality right now. This Delta variation has proven to be a true game changer.”

As a result, on Monday, the Democratic governor reintroduced the indoor mask law, which now applies to all indoor venues, including K-12 schools.

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a comment on his Facebook page on Wednesday. He described an email he sent to his employees, in which they were told they may “communicate their religious and philosophical concerns over masks and vaccines.”

His note included links to information about religious freedoms under state legislation. He also included blank exemption forms for workers and school-age children’s parents.

The governor slammed the letter, claiming that it merely adds to the misunderstanding about the new limits. A day later, Landry responded, saying, “Louisiana is not ruled by a dictatorship.” The question is, “Who gets to decide on your and your child’s healthcare options?” The citizen, not the state, is the answer in a free society.

Edwards stated on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.