As COVID overwhelms staff, Alaska’s largest hospital begins prioritizing treatment.

The medical institution implemented crisis standards of care to manage the inflow as Alaska’s largest hospital confronts an extraordinary rise in COVID-19 patients, according to the Associated Press. Providence Alaska Medical Center may now prioritize treatment resources and care for patients who are most likely to recover as a result of the implementation.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the state’s population of around 731,000 has been dealing with an increase in COVID-19 infections caused by the highly contagious Delta strain. According to the Associated Press, health officials recorded 691 new cases and six recent deaths on Tuesday.

In a Tuesday letter to Alaskans, Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, head of staff at Providence Alaska Medical Center, said that the hospital no longer has the capacity to deliver the customary standard of care to every patient.

“Our resources and abilities to staff beds with experienced caregivers, such as nurses and respiratory therapists, are currently exhausted due to the severity and volume of patients. “We have been obliged to impose crisis standards of care within our hospital,” Walkinshaw wrote.

202 patients with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospitals across the state, according to health officials, and nine more patients are being investigated. According to officials, 33 of the victims are on ventilators.

According to the state, 17.5 percent of people with COVID-19 are now hospitalized.

More than a third of adult patients admitted to Providence have tested positive for HIV. This occurs during a typically busy time of year for Alaskan hospitals.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is regularly updated with virus data, “isn’t prepared or designed to demonstrate the intricacies of giving medical care during this unusual moment,” according to Walkinshaw.

Officials in Providence, one of only three hospitals in a city of 300,000 people, have devised and implemented processes to ration medical care and treatments, such as dialysis and specialized ventilatory assistance.

At Providence, the emergency room is overflowing, and she claims that patients wait in their automobiles for hours to see a doctor for emergency care.

What occurs at the Anchorage hospitals, according to Walkinshaw, affects the entire state because speciality care is frequently only available in the state’s largest city.

"Unfortunately, we are no longer able to meet this demand; we no longer have the necessary personnel.