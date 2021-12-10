As COVID cases rise, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Myung-bak says the country may have to take extraordinary measures.

As the number of instances in South Korea rises, officials are beginning to tighten COVID-19 restrictions that had been loosened. If the increase does not calm down quickly, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government may have to take “exceptional” steps.

In the previous week, South Korea reported more than 41,000 cases, with a daily average of more than 5,800.

With 81 percent of the population having received two vaccine shots, the country began to relax restrictions in November in an attempt to reclaim some semblance of normalcy. The government, on the other hand, has responded by implementing new measures in response to the latest influx.

In the Seoul area, new regulations prohibit private gatherings of more than seven individuals and require confirmation of immunization before entering public indoor facilities, such as restaurants. Hospitals around the country were also forced to set aside 2,000 additional beds for coronavirus patients, according to government officials.

Starting next week, the government will reduce the time between the second vaccine shot and the booster shot from four to five months to three months.

Kim voiced concern about what might happen if the precautions don’t work during a virus-focused discussion.

“If it becomes evident that we are not going to be able to reverse this disaster over the next few days,” he added, “the government will have no choice but to use exceptional anti-virus measures, including forceful social distancing.”

Critics have blamed the spread on the government’s carelessness, which, at the start of November, substantially relaxed social distancing rules in what officials regarded as the first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy.

Officials projected that the country’s rising vaccination rates will help lower hospitalizations and fatalities even if the virus continues to spread by permitting larger social gatherings, extended indoor dining hours at restaurants, and completely reopening schools in November.

Serious cases and deaths, on the other hand, have increased among those in their 60s and older, particularly those whose immunity has faded after being immunized early in the vaccine rollout, which began in February. Booster shots have been given to only 10% of the population.

Even as the number of cases increased in recent weeks, officials were unwilling to tighten social distancing measures, citing public tiredness and discontent with restrictions and their impact on livelihoods. Vaccine efficacy was diminished as a result of the infectious Delta variant. This is a condensed version of the information.