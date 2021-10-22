As COVID cases increase, government scientists say the UK must be prepared to reimpose restrictions.

Scientific experts to the British government have advised the government to have COVID-19 regulations available for immediate enforcement if cases continue to rise.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said in a statement last week that the reintroduction of restrictions and regulations should be ready to go immediately because Britain has reported an average of 47,000 new coronavirus cases per day in the last week, up 18 percent from the previous week.

According to minutes from a meeting held last week, “policy work on the prospective reintroduction of measures should be conducted now so that it can be ready for speedy deployment.”

A total of 19 deaths were reported, up 16 percent from the previous week, for an average of 135 each day.

Many scientists are urging the government to reinstate laws that were repealed three months ago, such as indoor mask use, social separation, and remote work situations.

After visiting a vaccination clinic in London on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated the current COVID-19 case count was “not beyond of the bounds of what was projected.”

According to the group, “re-introduction of working from home guidance is expected to have the highest individual impact on transmission” of all the steps the government is contemplating.

The Conservative administration of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it may reimpose some limitations as part of an autumn and winter “Plan B,” but not yet.

During the fall and winter months, when respiratory viruses are most prevalent, Britain relies almost entirely on immunizations to keep the virus at bay. In the United Kingdom, about 80% of people aged 12 and up have had two vaccine doses, and millions, including everyone over 50, are being offered a booster shot.

The advisory group’s scientific modelers said a large surge in hospitalizations like the one witnessed last winter was becoming increasingly unlikely, and that booster immunizations may limit the virus spread “at levels equal to or lower than currently reported.” However, they warned that many more coronavirus deaths could occur in the coming months.

Johnson advised patients to take “commonsense” precautions like wearing a mask and getting a booster shot as soon as they were eligible, which was six months after the second dose.

