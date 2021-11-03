As Charles has his day to shine, Harry’s Carbon Pledge goes unnoticed in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s commitment to be carbon-neutral by 2030 put them in direct competition with other royals for front-page coverage in the United Kingdom this week—and for once, the elder generations triumphed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dipped their toes into the COP26 summit debate on Tuesday, issuing a statement on their website committing to work toward carbon neutrality.

However, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, have been the stars of the global climate change conference, which has been dubbed “humanity’s final opportunity” to combat global warming.

When Harry and Meghan were outshone by their elders, it was an uncommon occurrence.

On the morning of November 3, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not appear on the front pages of any UK newspaper.

Instead, photographs of Charles at COP26 hit the top pages of the tabloid Daily Express and the broadsheet Daily Telegraph, where he appeared beside President Joe Biden.

Despite his hectic schedule, Prince William has received less significant publicity than his father and grandmother, the Sussexes were not the only royals to miss out.

On the first day of the summit, the prince and his wife Kate Middleton met Scouts participating in the #PromiseToThePlanet initiative, and subsequently attended an evening reception where William chatted with Biden.

As Biden placed his hand on William’s shoulder, the future king and the president looked to share a tender moment.

The queen’s rousing pre-recorded message to the reception on Monday night, however, was the focus of U.K. media on Tuesday.

While sharing the front page of The Sun with Kate, Elizabeth, 95, hit the front pages of The Daily Telegraph, The Daily Express, The Daily Mail, The Times, and Metro.

She stated, ” “I’ve had the good fortune to meet and know many of the world’s great leaders over the past 70 years. And I believe I’ve gained a better understanding of what made them unique.

"What leaders do has been noticed on occasion.