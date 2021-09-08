As champion Matt Amodio is made the show’s star, a new “Jeopardy!” promo airs without a host.

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has a new advertising clip, but it doesn’t contain a host, while the search for a permanent host continues.

In the seconds-long video, which was uploaded on the Facebook page of Fox-affiliated station WYST in Syracuse, New York, over the Labor Day weekend, current champion Matt Amodio was named the star of the show.

A voiceover hailed Amodio as the returning “18-game Jeopardy! champion” as the camera panned to him and other contestants, announcing that the popular syndicated quiz program would be returning to screens on September 13.

The lectern, which has been occupied by a variety of famous guest hosts since the beginning of the year, was empty in a wide image of the studio.

Following a high-profile search that saw several stars try out for the coveted post, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was announced as the replacement for late host Alex Trebek, as reported in recent weeks.

Richards will host the syndicated nightly show, while Mayim Bialik will direct Jeopardy! primetime specials and tournaments, according to a Sony Pictures Television announcement made on August 11.

Richards’ past, on the other hand, came under examination in the days following the news, with claims claiming he was accused of discriminating against many models while working as the producer on The Price Is Right.

Following that, The Ringer released an article detailing a series of obscene statements he made on The Randumb Show, a podcast he hosted in 2013 and 2014. The news sparked an outpouring of criticism.

On August 20, it was revealed that Richards will be stepping down from his post as host. He was also fired from his role as executive producer of the show, it was later learned.

In the meanwhile, Bialik, who stars on The Big Bang Theory, will host Jeopardy! before a new group of guest hosts is introduced.

Aside from the ongoing host hunt, Amodio has become a fan favorite because to his incredible 18-day winning run, which has won him a total of $574,801 in regular season play, making him the third-highest earner in Jeopardy! history.

Because of his remarkable performance on the show, the computer science Ph.D. Yale student now has a Twitter account. This is a condensed version of the information.