As CEO of Waystar Royco, Jon Brown, author of “Succession,” says he’d like to see Tom.

Season 3 of Succession came to a dramatic end on Sunday, December 12 with a climax that stunned viewers.

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) turned on his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) in the HBO show’s last episode by allowing GoJo to buy out Waystar Royco and abandoning them.

In the show’s final minutes, it was also revealed that Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) had betrayed wife Shiv by siding with Logan, which no one had predicted.

One of the show’s creators, Jon Brown, spoke with The Washington Newsday ahead of the show’s HBO premiere, and dropped a hint about Tom when he expressed his aspirations for Season 4 and beyond.

Waystar’s CEO could be Tom Wambsgans. While discussing the matter at the BFI London Film Festival in October, before Season 3 even began broadcasting, RoycoBrown said he “would want to see Tom” take over the top slot from Logan, hinting at his betrayal.

He admitted that choosing who he’d like to see become CEO of Waystar Royco was “very hard” and “tough,” saying, “Honestly, if you want my honest response, it’s not going to be very exciting, I sort of don’t give a f**k who takes over because I sort of believe that’s not really… It makes no difference to me who takes over the corporation.

“I guess I care about Logan’s affection and who he wants to share his light with, and I genuinely care about [these]three youngsters,” she says.

“When I think about my family, and you think about [how]your parent sees something in you that they don’t see in your brother, or the other way around, that makes me sick to my stomach.” Isn’t that a killer?” “Who’s the boss of BP?” he said, reflecting on the relevance, or lack thereof, of who succeeds Logan. “Who gives a f**k?” I mean, who cares? Brown also hinted to Tom’s future on the show, implying his unexpected betrayal in the season finale: “If I had to answer it, I’d say definitely I’d like to see Tom [take over]because I. This is a condensed version of the information.