As California reopens, Disneyland’s mask policy has been updated.

The Disneyland Resort in California has announced an amended mask policy that will go into effect on June 15, coinciding with the state’s reopening.

Guests who have been completely vaccinated will no longer be obliged to wear a face covering indoors or outside as of Tuesday. Visitors aged two and up who have not been properly vaccinated must, however, wear masks indoors, except when dining, according to Disneyland.

When Disneyland’s Toy Story parking lot opens on June 18, all guests aged two and up will be forced to wear a “appropriate face covering” while riding the bus from the lot to the park, regardless of vaccination status, according to the business.

From June 15, Disneyland will welcome tourists from outside of California, and on-site temperature checks will no longer be required.

“With respect to guests, the state has lifted the physical spacing requirements, thus we will allow guests to self-determine distancing,” Disneyland added.

The resort stated that visitors will not be forced to show proof of vaccination but will be expected to “self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry.”

When making theme park bookings, the firm also stated that “all guests will be required to swear that they are aware” of the state’s “strong advice that passengers be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test prior to accessing the amusement parks.”

“Park admittance and offerings are not guaranteed,” Disneyland said.

The business warned that certain facilities, including as parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, and other offers, “may be modified or unavailable, have restricted capacity, and may be subject to limited availability or even closure.”

“As usual, our policies may change as we update our health and safety systems based on guidelines from the state of California and local health officials,” the resort said.

Disneyland’s latest declaration comes as California prepares for a full reopening on June 15, which would see most companies and activities around the state loosen their limitations.

Face coverings are now now “optional in most areas” for all immunized guests at Disney World in Florida.

According to the Associated Press, Disney World’s modified mask ban took effect on June 15.

“While evidence of vaccination is not required, we expect guests who are not completely vaccinated to continue wearing facial coverings in all indoor areas,” Disney World said. This is a condensed version of the information.