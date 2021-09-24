As Caitlin Covington emerges from her hibernation, the ‘Christian Girl Autumn’ meme is explained.

Summer is officially finished, and as we head into the fall season, the internet has selected one influencer as the season’s queen.

Caitlin Covington, a lifestyle blogger and self-described “Southern belle,” took to Twitter to showcase photos of herself wearing autumnal ensembles and loving the season.

“Happy first day of fall, y’all,” she wrote simply.

Her message has received thousands of retweets and likes, with Starbucks even responding with, “It is time.”

“She Is Risen,” said another.

Happy first day of autumn, y’all.

twitter.com/zszkbQUOlI

September 22, 2021 — Caitlin Covington (@cmcoving)

One commenter on her Instagram feed dubbed her “the fall QUEEN,” while another wrote: “christian girl autumn is hereeeeeeee.”

What Is the Meme “Christian Girl Autumn” All About?

Megan Thee Stallion’s tagline “hot girl summer” became the motto of many ladies in 2019.

As the season came to a close, Twitter user Natasha uploaded a 2016 photo of Covington and fellow blogger pal Emily Gemma, adding, “Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn.”

The tweet went viral, spawning a slew of fall-loving, Pumpkin Spice Latte-drinking women memes.

Covington claimed in an interview with BuzzFeed News that the shot was taken by her mother during a trip to gather images of “fall stuff” for both of their websites.

Unfortunately, the meme drew some unpleasant feedback, with some people drawing assumptions about the women’s beliefs on race and sexuality.

Despite the fact that both women are Christians, they dispelled common misconceptions about them on social media.

Instagram shared a post.

Covington told BuzzFeed, “That’s not me at all.”

“I’m a lovely guy who loves everyone and accepts everyone.”

“I’m a daughter, friend, wife, and an expecting mother,” she explained to Insider. I support homosexual rights and Black Lives Matter, and I believe that everyone should be accepted for who they are.

“I believe that if someone sat with me for fifteen minutes, they would notice that as well.”

“[Caitlin and Emily] were both extremely sweet and humorous about the whole situation!” Natasha told Insider of the two women who had taken the meme in stride.

“One day, they both wanted to go to Starbucks with me!”

She even mentioned Covington. This is a condensed version of the information.