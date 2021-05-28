As an actor who was unable to attend the reunion, Paul Rudd’s best moments on “Friends”

As the ensemble returned to revisit the comedy that dominated pop culture for a decade, the Friends Reunion was packed with memories, laughs, and nostalgia.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) reunited on the show’s famous set for the one-off special, which was arguably one of the year’s most watched television events.

David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and BTS were among the superstars who joined the gang.

However, some noteworthy minor characters were absent, the most noteworthy of which was Paul Rudd, who played Pheobe’s husband Mike Hannigan in the show’s final seasons.

His absence has not gone ignored, with fans on social media questioning the Ant-absence. Man’s

Ben Winston, the special’s director, noted that the COVID-19 restriction prevented them from bringing everyone back for the reunion.

“Well, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes, we couldn’t have everyone on. And you must pay attention because the show’s major focus must be on the six cast members “He told The Wrap about it.

“So you can’t have too many cameos because there were hundreds of outstanding people in Friends over the years,” she says. Unfortunately, we were unable to accommodate everyone.”

Here are some of Rudd’s best Friends moments, in honor of his much-missed character Mike.

The first kiss between Mike and Phoebe

Mike and Phoebe meet for the first time after Joey sets them up on a blind date. Mike freaked out when he tells Phoebe he thinks he can make her happy because she has never been in a relationship before. She shuts her eyes and tells he can just leave. Instead, Mike kisses her.

Piano in the air

Mike, without a keyboard in hand, improvises by air pianoing to persuade Phoebe that he can play piano.

Bag of scum

Mike threatens to alter his name once Phoebe legally changes it to Princess Consuela Bananahammock. Crap for a first name and Bag for a last name.

