As Actors Admit Crushes, the Reunion of ‘Friends’ Sparks Mania in Ross and Rachel.

The cast of Friends relived and reminisced some of the show’s great moments and relationships in The One Where They Got Back Together, which generated a delicious wave of nostalgia among fans.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s on-again, off-again love has captivated legions of fans for over a decade.

But now that on-screen romance has taken on a new dimension, as the actors revealed for the first time that they both had crushes on one other, but that the timing had never worked out because they were both in relationships.

In truth, they had both wished for their first kiss to take place off-screen, rather than in character.

In Friends: The Reunion, which aired on HBO Max Thursday, Schwimmer confessed, “I had a tremendous crush on Jen in the first season.” “And I believe we were both crushing hard on each other at one point, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that line. That was something we respected.”

Aniston agreed, then verified that their first kiss took place in Central Perk during season 2’s “The One Where Ross Finds Out.”

According to the New York Post, she told David, “It’s going to be such a shame if the first time you and I truly kiss is going to be on national television!” “Sure enough, we kissed for the first time in that coffee shop,” says the narrator.

“So we simply focused all of our adoration and affection for each other onto Ross and Rachel,” she continued.

Indeed, many fans have been moved by this news, and many have rushed to Twitter to share their joy.

“OK, but I can’t stomach the notion that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played Ross and Rachel, were in love. Tana Mongeau, a YouTuber, tweeted, “Not today.”

"The idea that Jen and David had a thing on each other off screen just makes Ross and Rachel more," one admirer wrote.