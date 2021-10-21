As a trend, people are now playing the ‘Squid Game’ with their cats.

The television show Squid Game has taken the world by storm, and it turns out that animals are fans as well.

Characters compete to win a large quantity of money by playing a variety of children’s games in this South Korean horror-drama, which is Netflix’s most watched show to date. Those that lose pay the price with their lives each time.

And now, many people on TikTok are using their cats to recreate one of the show’s most violent scenes.

Of course, we’re talking about “Red Light, Green Light,” a game that has stayed with many Squid Game fans because it was the first scenario in which we saw the game’s savagery and stunning contempt for human life.

The game includes a gigantic robotic doll who tells players to continue forward when she says “green light,” but shoots them if they move after she says “red light.”

TikTokers are playing the game, which is similar to Grandma’s Footsteps, by turning around to face their cats and seeing if the animals will pause when they are asked.

Thankfully, there is no shooting in this version, and no animals are hurt in the production of the videos.

On October 10, one account, Sayanamusic, published her rendition of the game, which displayed her tabby kitten climbing the stairs while the scary soundtrack from the scene played in the background.

@sayanamusic

#squidgame #squidgamenetflix #catsoftiktok My kitten tried #redlightgreenlight from #squidgame #squidgamenetflix #catsoftiktok Carrot Squid Game The camera swerves in the footage, which has been viewed 16.4 million times, to mirror the rotation of the doll's head in the show, then returns to reveal the pet has progressed farther up the stairs but is now stock still.

“Can we agree that my kitten would crush Squid Game?” reads text overlaid on the video.

Many people have reacted on the 3.5 million-liked video, including the official Netflix account, which wrote: “I’d choose to be in an alliance with your kitten.”

“I find it so cute when cats do this,” Mellerougue continued, “even though they’re rehearsing for creeping up and killing something.”

@stanleythestanman

Green light, red light