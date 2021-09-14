As a result of the judge’s decision, New York health-care workers are exempt from the COVID vaccine mandate.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate was temporarily halted by a judge when a group of health-care professionals sued, claiming the mandate was illegal.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, a group of 17 health care professionals, including doctors and nurses, accused the state of New York of breaching their constitutional rights by refusing to allow religious exemptions to the state’s vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit claims that “the same front-line health care workers hailed as heroes by the media for treating COVID patients before vaccines were available, including the Plaintiffs herein, are now vilified by the same media as pariahs who must be excluded from society until they are vaccinated against their will,” according to the lawsuit.

Judge David Hurd in Utica decided in the group’s favor, temporarily halting enforcement of New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

New York state has until September 22 to respond to the complaint filed in federal court in Utica. A Sept. 28 oral hearing will be held if the state opposes the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary court order halting the vaccine mandate.

The state issued the order on August 28, ordering health care employees in hospitals and elderly homes to receive at least a first immunization by September 27.

Health care providers used pseudonyms such “Dr. A.,” “Nurse A.,” and “Physician Liaison X” in their complaint to hide their identity.

They claimed that the state Department of Health regulation requiring workers to get the vaccine violated the United States Constitution, as well as the New York State Human Rights Law and the New York City Human Rights Law, because there was no exemption for “sincere religious beliefs that compel the refusal of such vaccination.”

According to court documents, all accessible vaccinations use aborted fetus cell lines in their testing, development, or manufacturing.

The plaintiffs wished to proceed anonymously because they “fear ostracization, threats of damage, immediate termination, and other retaliatory repercussions if their names are revealed,” according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs, all Christians, included practicing doctors, nurses, a nuclear medicine technician, a cognitive rehabilitation therapist, and a physician’s liaison, all of whom oppose any medical cooperation in abortion as a matter of religious conviction, according to the case. This is a condensed version of the information.