As a result of the CDC’s new guidelines, sales of face masks have increased by 24%.

According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, sales of face masks increased by 24% in the week ending on Tuesday compared to the previous week. According to the Associated Press, the spike corresponds with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor, public venues in areas of the United States with high transmission rates.

Mask sales in the United States have been increasing in recent weeks as the coronavirus, particularly the highly dangerous Delta form, has spread across the country. According to the Associated Press, mask sales on Instacart’s platform reversed course following the Fourth of July weekend, after having been on the decline since April.

Before the latest upswing, “masks were really dying out,” according to Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, but even the recent surge in sales isn’t likely to bring the mask sector back to its peak earlier in the pandemic.

Stores, according to Saunders, have difficulty choosing how much to order and how much to show.

“No one wants to go out and make another large commitment,” added Saunders. “No one can predict what will happen.”

Following the CDC’s decision to loosen mask advice in May, masks were significantly discounted and moved to the side on the sales floor, but mask sales have been on the rise over the past two months. Even before that, statistics from NielsenIQ revealed that mask sales had been steadily declining weekly since early April, falling from $101 million in the week ending July 3 to around $37 million. It does not yet have sales data for July.

Masks were a bright light for many retailers hoping to stimulate sales during last year’s overall retail sales decline. Most notably, Gap made millions of dollars on masks, as did its portfolio of brands, including Old Navy and Athleta, as well as Etsy.

Masks have dropped from 14% of gross retail sales in the second quarter of 2020 to less than 3% in the first quarter of 2021 on Etsy, a global online marketplace for handcrafted goods.