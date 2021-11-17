As a result of his seizures, a man was diagnosed with a tapeworm in his brain.

Doctors identified a parasitic tapeworm infection in the brain of a 38-year-old man who was left “speaking gibberish” after a violent seizure.

After a 4 a.m. seizure that left him shaking on his bedroom floor, the guy was sent to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The New England Journal of Medicine published an article about his case.

Doctors were first baffled as to what was causing the ailment. Doctors requested MRI and CT scans of his brain when the 38-year-old, who was in good condition and had no history of seizures, had another seizure, which revealed three lesions.

The presence of these legions led to the discovery that larval cysts from a tapeworm had gone to the man’s brain, causing neurocysticercosis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, neurocysticercosis is the most deadly form of cysticercosis, which develops when the pig tapeworm affects sections of the body and can be fatal if left untreated (CDC). When the illness spreads to the brain or spinal column, it is known as neurocysticercosis.

How can you know if you have neurocysticercosis?

The symptoms of neurocysticercosis vary depending on the location of the illness and the number of cysts present.

Seizures and headaches are the most prevalent symptoms, according to the CDC. Confusion, a lack of attention to people and surroundings, and difficulties balance are some of the other symptoms.

Neurocysticercosis can also cause hydrocephalus, which is characterized by an accumulation of fluid surrounding the brain. According to the CDC, neurocysticercosis is also a prominent cause of adult-onset epilepsy globally.

How can one become infected with a tapeworm in the brain?

Nuerocysticercosis, like other types of cysticercosis, is caused by ingesting tiny eggs discharged in the feces of a person with an intestinal pork tapeworm.

According to the CDC, this usually happens when someone eats undercooked pork and subsequently prepares food or touches food preparation surfaces without washing their hands.

When tainted food is eaten, these eggs are ingested. The eggs hatch once inside the body, turning into larvae that go to the brain in cases of neurocysticercosis.

The individual infected with tapeworm larvae may not show symptoms for months or even years after this has occurred. This is quite common. This is a condensed version of the information.