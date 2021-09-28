As a result of an investigation into 80 alleged sex abuse cases, four WHO employees have been fired and two have been placed on leave.

According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization has fired four workers and placed two others on leave following an inquiry that identified more than 80 alleged incidences of sexual abuse during the agency’s response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo.

On Tuesday, a WHO-commissioned panel presented its conclusions, which included claims against 20 WHO employees. According to a closed-door briefing involving WHO that was presented to diplomatic officials in Geneva, four persons were dismissed and two were placed on administrative leave.

The investigation comes months after the Associated Press conducted its own investigation, which showed that senior WHO management was notified of repeated abuse charges in 2019 but did not take disciplinary action, even promoting one of the managers involved.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The research reveals the most widespread sexual misbehavior associated to a United Nations agency in years, harkening back to the dark days when blue-helmeted soldiers were routinely accused of and found guilty of sexual misconduct while in their roles.

The document was described by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as “harrowing” to read. It detailed how, in April of this year, “Jolianne,” the youngest of the alleged victims, told how a WHO driver had stopped to offer her a lift home while she was selling phone cards on the side of the road in the town of Mangina.

The report stated, “Instead, he transported her to a hotel where she claims she was raped by this individual.”

During a press conference on Tuesday, Malick Coulibaly, a panel member, said there were nine rape complaints. According to the ladies interviewed, the perpetrators did not utilize birth control, which resulted in some births. According to Coulibaly, other women said that the males who had assaulted them pushed them to get an abortion.

Last October, after media reports claimed nameless humanitarian employees sexually abused women during the Ebola outbreak that began in Congo in 2018, WHO chief Tedros appointed the panel’s co-chairs to probe the charges.

Tedros was angry at the moment, and swore that any employees involved in the abuse would be fired immediately.

The investigation team was able to identify 83 alleged culprits, including Congolese and foreigners. The review team was able to establish in 21 situations. This is a condensed version of the information.