As a paralyzed cheerleader re-learns, Makayla Noble receives an update. Brush Her Teeth and Sit Up.

Makayla Noble, a high school cheerleader who is recovering from a horrific injury, is relearning basic skills like brushing her teeth.

After sustaining a catastrophic spinal cord injury while tumbling in a backyard on September 20, the 17-year-old from Prosper, Texas, was left paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands.

Tumbling is a gymnastics discipline that includes acrobatic moves like flips, hops, and twists.

Noble was taken to Medical City Plano after the accident, but she was later transferred to a rehab facility where she is receiving physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Noble’s family said she had relearned how to brush her teeth and wash her face with the help of an occupational therapist, according to a Facebook update posted to the Makayla’s Fight group on Tuesday.

She was working with a physical therapist on sitting up and balance, according to her relatives.

She’s also been attending to speech therapy to improve her speaking and breathing abilities. Noble developed lung issues in the hospital and was equipped with a tracheostomy tube.

“Mak had another another fantastic day! Look at all of the wonderful therapists in her life who are assisting her in learning and progressing “In the update, the family wrote:

The family also shared some exciting news: “Mak will be able to return home before Thanksgiving! She is ecstatic to be back home for the holidays!” Noble’s family reported she has been suffering from nausea despite her recent development.

They said that they hoped to remove the tracheostomy tube before the end of the week.

Noble and her family have received an outpouring of support from their local community as well as people all across the world since the disaster.

More than 44,000 people have joined the Makayla’s Fight Facebook group, which provides regular updates on the teen’s condition. A family friend set up a GoFundMe campaign to aid with her medical bills, and it has raised nearly $180,000.

“Thank you Mak’s Warriors,” the family said on Facebook, “we appreciate all your love, support, and prayers.”

Noble had a “great day” and her spirits were high after completing her first full day of physical therapy, according to a family update released on Monday. She also managed to get a. This is a condensed version of the information.