As a new wave of infections takes hold, the WHO declares Europe to be once again the epicenter of a pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that Europe faces a genuine threat of a COVID-19 recurrence because it is classified as the pandemic’s international epicenter.

The number of cases in the region is approaching record levels, according to Dr. Hans Kluge of the WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The group is “gravely concerned” about the rate at which COVID-19 is being transmitted.

“We’re at a critical juncture in the pandemic’s return,” Kluge said. “Europe has returned to the pandemic’s epicenter, where it was a year ago.” The key causes of rising illness rates, according to him, are lax preventative measures and poor immunization rates. COVID-19-related hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last week. According to Kluge, the area might witness an extra 500,00 pandemic deaths by February.

Around 47% of European citizens have received all of their vaccines. Only eight of the 53 nations in the European/Central Asian region have vaccinated at least 70% of their population.

“We need to shift our methods from reacting to COVID-19 outbreaks to avoiding them in the first place,” Dr. Kluge said at the meeting.

For the sixth week in a row, the number of cases in Europe has increased, with 192 new cases per 100,000 people.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to WHO Europe, the region saw about 1.8 million new weekly cases, up around 6% from the previous week, and 24,000 COVID-19 weekly deaths, up 12%.

“We are certainly in another wave,” Sweden’s national epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said on Thursday, adding that “the increasing spread is entirely centered in Europe.”

In recent weeks, daily case counts have risen in several countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

Experts from the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam urged people to get vaccinated during an online briefing on Thursday.

“As we approach into the winter, the epidemiological picture in Europe is really alarming, with rises in infection rates, hospitalization, and we can also see an increase in fatalities,” Fergus Sweeney, the EMA’s head of clinical research and manufacturing task force, said.

“It’s critical that everyone gets vaccinated or completes their vaccination dosage if they’ve previously had a first dose but haven’t completed it,” he said. This is a condensed version of the information.