As a new mom, here’s how to make sure you and your baby get enough sleep.

According to a new study, new mothers who are sleep deprived after giving birth can add up to seven years to their “biological age.”

UCLA researchers monitored 33 moms during their pregnancies and the first year after their babies were born, then used blood tests to look at DNA samples to determine their biological age.

This is different from chronological age, which is based on how long you’ve been alive, and instead shows how old your body seems based on a variety of factors such as chromosome changes over time.

When their infant was six months old, mothers who slept fewer than seven hours a night had a biological age that was three to seven years older than mothers who slept more.

Mothers who slept for less than seven hours had shorter telomeres in their white blood cells, which has been related to an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, and premature mortality.

If not getting enough sleep because of a new baby is so bad for your health, then every new parent on the planet is doomed.

The study’s first author, Lucy Shrimpton, The Sleep Nanny of UCLA’s George F. Solomon Professor of Psychobiology, Judith Carroll, said in a news statement obtained by This website: “The early months of postpartum sleep deprivation could have a lasting influence on physical health.”

“We discovered that the mother’s biological age decreased with each additional hour of sleep. “We don’t want the message to be that moms are permanently damaged by newborn care and loss of sleep,” Christine Dunkel Schetter, co-author and professor of psychology and psychiatry at UCLA, stressed. We don’t know how long these effects will last.” Why Do New Mothers Have Sleep Problems?

Not only is it difficult for new parents to adjust to having to care for a newborn, but biological changes typically cause moms to be light sleepers.

“When you have a new baby, your brain changes to become more aware of your surroundings during sleep so that you can easily wake up and care to the new baby when needed,” Dr. Lindsay Browning, psychologist, neuroscientist, and sleep expert at And So To Bed, noted.

“This. This is a condensed version of the information.