As a man wrongfully convicted of her rape is exonerated, Alice Sebold remains silent.

After the man convicted of raping her was exonerated, Alice Sebold stayed silent.

The award-winning novelist is at the center of a tragic story about a mistaken conviction that resulted in an innocent man serving 16 years in jail for a crime he did not commit.

When the rape conviction at the center of Sebold’s memoir Lucky was overturned last week, Anthony Broadwater sobbed in court.

The author has not yet responded to the situation. Her reps have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

“Neither Alice Sebold nor Scribner has any comment,” a spokesman for Sebold’s publisher, Scribner, told The Guardian after the hearing. At this moment, Scribner has no plans to change the text of Lucky.” The 61-year-old guy was previously convicted of raping the author while she was a Syracuse University student.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Broadwater stated after court, “I never, ever, ever believed I would see the day that I would be exonerated.”

Sebold’s novel The Lovely Bones, which was made into a film starring Saoirse Ronan in 2009, is also well-known.

When executive producer Tim Mucciante became suspicious of differences between the book and the script, Lucky was in the process of being transformed into a film.

On Tuesday, Mucciante told The Associated Press, “I started looking around and trying to figure out what really happened here.” He hired a private investigator after dropping out of the project, which led to the district attorney taking a personal interest in the matter.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told State Supreme Court Justice Gordon Cuffy that Broadwater’s prosecution was unjust.

“I’m not going to sully this proceeding by apologizing.’ “That’s not going to cut it,” Fitzpatrick remarked in court. “This shouldn’t have happened in the first place.” Sebold, who is white, wrote in her 1999 memoir Lucky about being raped by an unnamed Black man in 1981 and then coming across a man on the street months later who she was certain was her attacker.

“As he approached, he was smiling. He was aware of my presence. “To him, it was just a walk in the park; he had run into an acquaintance on the street,” Sebold wrote. He said, ‘Hey, girl.’ ‘Do I recognize you from somewhere?’ I took a look around. This is a condensed version of the information.