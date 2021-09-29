As a man dies in Illinois, why is rabies so deadly, and what are the symptoms in humans?

According to the state’s health agency, a man in Illinois has become the first person to die from rabies in the state since 1954.

Around a month after waking up with a bat on his neck, the victim—a man in his 80s from Lake County—began exhibiting symptoms associated with the condition. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, he died after that (IDPH).

The bat in question was captured and found to be rabies positive. The individual was advised by health experts that he needed to begin post-exposure rabies treatment, but he refused.

Rabies is a deadly viral infection that affects mammals’ brains and spinal cords. When people are bitten by an infected animal, the virus is frequently transmitted. This animal is usually a bat in the United States, where dogs are frequently vaccinated against rabies.

In humans, once symptoms occur, the disease is usually always fatal. However, the sickness can be avoided. People who have been exposed to the virus should get treatment as soon as possible to avoid sickness.

Why is rabies such a lethal disease?

When an infected animal’s saliva enters the body, the rabies virus travels from the site of exposure to the brain via the nerves and spinal cord. Before the virus reaches the brain, the infected person normally shows no signs or symptoms.

Depending on the place of exposure and other circumstances, the virus typically takes three to twelve weeks to reach the brain, though it can take as little as a week or as long as a year or more in exceptional cases.

The virus multiplies quickly in the brain, creating inflammation, before spreading to the salivary glands and saliva. When the virus infects the brain, people start to show symptoms, and the condition is almost usually fatal after that.

The virus is particularly dangerous because it causes extensive and progressive damage to the brain and spinal cord, and since victims don’t display symptoms until the pathogen has reached the brain, at which point it’s nearly always too late to save them.

What are the rabies symptoms?

Rabies causes a wide range of symptoms as a result of brain damage. The very first. This is a condensed version of the information.