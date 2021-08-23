As a feud between two escalates, Kanye West appears to share Drake’s address.

As the infamous animosity between the two rappers was resurrected over the weekend, Kanye West appeared to have shared (and quickly deleted) Drake’s home address.

The feud was reignited on Friday when West appeared to respond to a new Drake diss track in a group conversation.

Drake appears on Trippie Redd’s latest album, Trip at Knight, with a verse on the song “Betrayal,” which pokes fun at Kanye West and Pusha T.

“All these fools I’m beefing with that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s*** for me, it’s set in stone,” the Canadian raps.

West appeared to respond in a now-deleted Instagram post that displayed images of a text he sent to a group chat with eight other persons, all of whom were unidentified except for Pusha T.

The chat, which has gone viral, included a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, as well as the statement, “I live for this.” I’ve spent my entire life being f***** by nerd a** jock n***** like you. You will never be able to recover. I swear to you.”

Although there is no confirmation that this is in retaliation to Drake’s diss track, many fans believe it is because of Pusha T’s involvement. The name of one of the group chat recipients likewise begins with a ‘D.’

Fans observed that the 44-year-old “Jesus is King” rapper appeared to divulge Drake’s address in a now-deleted Instagram post in the early hours of Monday morning.

While some have referred to the move as “doxing,” Drake’s Toronto residence is already well-known.

Doxing is the practice of publishing private or identifiable information about a specific person on the internet, usually with hostile intent.

A simple Google search, on the other hand, yields multiple results featuring the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s address.

West posted a screenshot of a map with Drake’s Toronto address on it.

Although this publication did not witness West’s Instagram post before it was deleted, it was captured and shared online by a large number of people.

The screenshot has gone viral on Twitter, with many fans claiming that Drake’s address was already known.

#KanyeWest #Drake #donda pic.twitter.com/gGbmzKzW95 this man kanye dropped drakes addy before donda #KanyeWest #Drake #donda pic.twitter.com/gGbmzKzW95

— August 23, 2021 (@wyajody)