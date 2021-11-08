As a critical court appeal looms, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face a crucial week.

Meghan Markle is gearing up for a new brawl with a British tabloid over a letter she wrote to her father pleading with him not to talk to the press.

In February, The Mail on Sunday lost a privacy and copyright battle against the Duchess of Sussex, but it is appealing the decision of the UK High Court.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled for two days, has been extended to three days and will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9, and end on Thursday, November 11.

If Meghan prevails, her previous victory will be upheld, putting an end to a litigation that has lasted more than three years and threatened to expose the inner workings of Meghan’s media empire.

If the tabloid wins the appeal, the case would very certainly be taken to a trial, where Meghan will have to testify and be questioned by the newspaper’s lawyers.

The Mail on Sunday would be able to seek the disclosure of papers and texts from Meghan and maybe a group of her friends, raising the stakes even higher.

The dispute revolves around a letter Meghan wrote to her father in August 2019 pleading for him to stop talking about her in the media.

When he was caught framing images with the paparazzi in the run-up to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in May 2018, their relationship fell apart.

There will be much to keep the couple’s attention away from the case’s finer legal arguments this week, as they have multiple appearances scheduled.

On Tuesday, November 9, Meghan will speak at the New York Times Dealbook online summit on the topic of “How can women achieve economic and professional parity?”

At 2 p.m. ET, the duchess will appear for a half-hour with Mellody Hobson, co-chief executive of Ariel Investments.

On November 9 at 4 p.m., Prince Harry will speak on a panel titled “The Internet Lie Machine” at Re:Wired.

It comes after Bot Sentinel found that 83 Twitter accounts were responsible for 70% of online abuse aimed at Meghan.

“As social media algorithms reward shock value over reality, as the barrier between fact and fiction collapses every day, as media misinformation and internet hatred run rampant, we must ask: how did this happen?” read a description of the event. This is a condensed version of the information.