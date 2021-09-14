As a COVID ‘Cure,’ some anti-vaxxers are allegedly gargling the antiseptic Betadine.

In an attempt to treat and prevent the coronavirus, some anti-vaxxers gargle the common antiseptic Betadine. Experts have debunked these assertions, which stem from a video posted on Twitter and Facebook by a claimed doctor.

Although specialists have claimed that eating the antiseptic is highly dangerous, the video has received over 155,000 views. “Doctor proposes increasing immunity to prevent Covid-19 by gargling povidone-iodine, keeping the virus from entering the lungs #TokMaiTiang,” reads the Thai caption beneath the video.

The video was widely shared on social media, with many people believing the “doctor” in the film was a registered physician, but AFP immediately refuted this claim.

Betadine, or povidone-iodine, is an antiseptic that is often used to kill bacteria in wounds and is also used as a douche. It is commonly used as a disinfectant in emergency and operating rooms. A low 0.5 percent Betadine solution can be gargled to relieve a sore throat in some circumstances, but the warning label clearly says that it should not be eaten.

According to a statement on the Betadine website, “Betadine® Antiseptic First Aid products have not been licensed to treat coronavirus.” “Products should only be applied to small cuts, scratches, and burns to help prevent infection. Antiseptics containing betadine have not been shown to be beneficial in the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 or other viruses.”

The warning goes on to say that the antiseptic painful throat gargle should only be used to treat or prevent a sore throat and should not be used to treat or prevent the virus.

In addition, health professionals advise that eating the antiseptic is both harmful and ineffective in combating the illness. Iodine toxicity and renal failure can result from ingesting significant amounts of the topical solution.

Despite the lack of proof and expert warnings, many are flocking to social media to promote the use of Betadine to prevent COVID-19. Many people say that multiple studies support the video, but such studies simply indicate a reduction in tissue samples and no effect on antiviral efficacy.

"…I also obtained the nitric oxide nasal spray and the betadine iodine gargle, both of which have demonstrated to significantly diminish.