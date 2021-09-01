As a 6-week ban on medication abortion takes effect, Texas lawmakers are considering more restrictions.

According to the Associated Press, state lawmakers are considering new limitations on medication abortion as a result of a draconian Texas legislation that prohibits abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy.

The lawmakers convened a special session on Wednesday to discuss legislation on the abortion method, which involves the use of tablets to finish the process and accounts for roughly 40% of all abortions in the United States.

According to the Texas Tribune, the Texas legislature adopted a bill Monday evening that will place new limitations on pharmaceutical abortions. If passed, the proposed law would make it illegal for patients who are more than seven weeks pregnant to use the procedure.

Currently, state law allows medical practitioners to give the tablets to patients who are up to 10 weeks pregnant and want to have an abortion. According to the Tribune, guidelines given by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2016 stated that the practice is safe for up to 10 weeks, or 70 days, after a woman becomes pregnant.

With the implementation of its fetal heartbeat law on Wednesday, Texas became one of the most restrictive states in the country for abortions. Abortion providers filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court earlier this week, requesting that the measure be blocked, but the top court has yet to respond, according to the Associated Press.

If allowed to stand, the law would be the most significant restriction on abortion rights in the US since the Supreme Court’s historic Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

The Texas law, which was signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is normally about six weeks and before most women are even aware they are pregnant.

The law, according to abortion providers who are seeking the Supreme Court to intervene, would prohibit 85 percent of abortions in Texas and force many facilities to close. Planned Parenthood is one of the abortion clinics that has stopped performing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

At least 12 additional states have passed laws prohibiting abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy, but they have all been barred from taking effect.

The peculiar enforcement method of the Texas statute sets it apart. Rather than having officials upholding the law, private persons are empowered to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.