As 2,000 Disney employees relocate across the country, the company opens a new attraction called Tax Break Island.

The Walt Disney Company is relocating 2,000 employees from California to Florida in order to take advantage of the state’s tax regulations, and it appears that some of these employees have already started looking for housing.

In July, the entertainment conglomerate announced that the staff would be relocated to Lake Nona, Florida, an Orlando suburb, to establish a new regional campus 20 miles from Walt Disney World. A tiny number of employees have already purchased residences, according to local real estate agents.

Among the 2,000 employees that will soon make Lake Nona their home are