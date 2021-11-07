Artist Created a Painting of the Woman of His Dreams, Then Married an Exact Replica.

A year before meeting his wife, an artist painted a portrait of his ideal woman, who looks exactly like the woman in the painting.

In an interview, Ahad Saadi stated that his mother had been pressuring him to marry, so he chose to paint his ideal woman in 2008.

Azarnegari, a branch of art involving the burning of materials with fire, was invented by the successful artist.

At the end of 2009, he finished the picture of his future wife and showed it at the Huner-Mukaddes Gallery in Tabriz, Iran, which means “holy art.”

Parisa Karamnezhad, a fellow artist, was taken aback when she discovered the work during the exhibition. She felt as if she was staring at herself in the mirror. She had no idea it was painted by her future husband.

Ahad stated, ” “When I first saw Parisa in my show, both the exhilaration and the flutter in my heart gave me a sensation I’d never had before. It was an unfathomable sensation.” Parisa stated, ” “My boyfriend Kave called one evening and said there was an amazing exhibition and that we should go. I didn’t want to go at first. I agreed when Kave insisted.

“Ahad drew our attention when we entered the exhibition since he was the artist. A woman standing next to Ahad was staring at me and caressing his arm at that same moment. Ahad glanced at us with inquiring eyes when she said something to him.” Parisa and Kave started looking at Ahad’s work, which she regarded as “amazing.” “Exceptionally impressive.

“We arrived at the portrait that transformed my life after passing through a few artworks. A portrait of a curly-haired woman smiling.

“For a few seconds, we froze in front of the portrait. I had an odd sense of intimacy with her. ‘Does this portrait look anything like me?’ I questioned my lover.” He went away with a “sort of” response, but Parisa was unable to move. Her gaze was drawn to what appeared to be a near-perfect reflection of her face, eyes, and long curly hair.

Parisa couldn’t stop thinking about Ahad and his artwork after leaving the exhibition, and she told a friend about it shortly after. “She was much more ecstatic than I was, and she wanted to know what was going on. This is a condensed version of the information.