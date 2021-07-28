‘Arthur’ Is Cancelled: Why Is It Going Off the Air After 25 Years?

Arthur has been on PBS Kids since 1996, and there have been over 250 episodes of the animation. PBS Kids, on the other hand, has declared that the show would be cancelled, with the final episodes airing in 2022.

Since November 2018, when Bink/Dad voice actor Bruce Dinsmore tweeted that he had filmed his final episodes of the series, rumors of the show’s cancellation have been spreading. PBS, on the other hand, confirmed the show’s cancellation in July 2021.

A good run for a gig is 24 years, and this is the face I made during the very final session. Binky, on the other hand, appears unconcerned; he’s always been tougher than I am. And I was only just getting the hang of being a father… It’s been a fantastic ride, “Arthur.” “And I say Hello……!” pic.twitter.com/SHeWlTiuNf

November 16, 2018 — Bruce Dinsmore (@brucedinsmore)

Carol Greenwald, the program’s executive producer, revealed to IGN that the sitcom, which is the second longest-running animated series on American television behind The Simpsons, was coming to an end.

“The 25th and last season of Arthur will premiere in the winter of 2022,” she claimed. For many years to come, Arthur will be available on PBS KIDS.

“Producer GBH and PBS KIDS continue to collaborate on new Arthur material, sharing Arthur and his companions’ teachings in new ways.”

Oasis Animation, the beloved children’s animation’s animators, revealed in 2018 that they had been commissioned to produce four seasons of the beloved children’s animation, taking the show from Season 22 to Season 25. However, rather than deciding to start a new contract, the show is now coming to an end due to the expiration of that deal.

For a few years, there had been indicators that Arthur was slowing down. The show aired 10 episodes every season from Season 4 in 1999 and Season 19 in 2016. The show then aired two seven-episode seasons, with the last four seasons consisting of only three or four episodes.

Arthur’s cancellation comes after another of PBS Kids’ long-running animations was axed earlier this year. After 24 years on the air, the channel revealed in January that Caillou would be ending its run, prompting many parents on social media to cheer. This is a condensed version of the information.