Arsenous Tablets and Bust Cream are among the items included in a 1905 Sears catalog.

A 1905 Sears catalog has exposed what was being advertised to women, including breast cream and arsenic tablets.

The department store, officially known as Sears, Roebuck and Co., has been around since 1886, when it initially started trading or selling timepieces.

Over the years it’s grown to become a staple of the American retail industry, but a catalog from the beginning of the 20th century reveals how much its stock differs from today’s.

Laura Evans, a woman, shared a clip on her TikTok profile, where she displays a variety of antique treasures.

“Oh the good old days,” she captioned the video, which she tweeted on Friday, as she leafed through the no. 114 throwback catalog.

Gloves, weapons, and pocket clocks, among other bizarre products, are marketed on the pages.

“What Sears sold to ladies in 1905,” Laura, who lives in Los Angeles, stated in the clip. Female pills are used to treat hysteria and uneasiness in women. Arsenic pills are used to treat skin conditions. They’re said to be ‘totally harmless.’ There are a lot of lovely scents. I really like the bottles. If ‘nature has not benefited you,’ this is a ‘bust developer.’ That appears to be quite terrible. And don’t forget the bust cream. All of the powders and hair products. And finally whatever this contraption is.”

As she flicks through pages, an illustration shows “Dr. Worden’s female pills. Sold only by us. 38 cents per box.”

The box says: “An infallible specific for female troubles, nerve difficulties.”

While a chunk of text goes into further detail, saying: “Thousands of women suffering from the nerve and health-racking ailments peculiar to their sex have been restored to full health and strength by this great remedy after they despaired of ever being well and strong again.

“Female trouble. What a world of misery is expressed in those two words. What headaches, nausea, weakness, sickness, depression etc. is the direct result of a derangement of the delicate female organism and nature’s regular functions. Every woman well understands, far better than pen can write or words can tell, the suffering her sex must undergo by what is known as female trouble; suffering which is usually borne in silence, because only a woman can be confided in.”

