Around the World, Sustainable (and Stunning) Architecture

CultureArchitectureSustainabilityTravel

As the climate problem worsens, more attention is being paid to decreasing our impact on the world in all aspects of life, from electric vehicles to more plant-based diets. While building and development sometimes conflict with nature, some architects discover a way to design smarter, more climate-friendly structures that have a lower environmental impact while maintaining aesthetics. These structures are as beautiful as they are sustainable, from a high-design climate research facility on the brink of the Arctic to a 3D-printed house built of raw soil in Italy to a purified microclimate playground in Warsaw.

SFER Mexico’s IKTulum This new eco-hotel and museum in Yucatán’s historic Mayan hamlet engages the community in sustainable design. It combines exquisite art with a jungle atmosphere in under nine months using only three materials: vines, cement, and fiberglass. It aims to be a destination for immersive installations and creative travelers, employing over 200 artists from around the world.

Icefjord Centre Ilulissat

Greenland’s Ilulissat

This new climate research and tourism center, designed by Danish architect Dorte Mandrup, is now UNESCO-designated and home to the world’s fastest-moving glacier, Sermeq Kujalleq. The facility, which was once only accessible to a select few, now allows ordinary people to witness climate change at its most visible in the shape of the world’s most active calving glaciers. The building’s sinuous steel frame is made out of 80 percent recycled steel, reducing its environmental impact, and its sloped, walkable roof reduces snow accumulation while also serving as a communal gathering spot.

Greetings from NestZurich, Switzerland

The High Performance, Low Emissions (HILO) project is a new two-story office facility focused on design and sustainable technology that was built on top of Switzerland’s NEST research center. The curved roof and lightweight, ribbed funicular floor system use the least amount of concrete and materials feasible to cut carbon emissions, demonstrating that good design and a lower carbon footprint are not mutually exclusive.

TECLARavenna, TECLARavenna, TECLARavenna,

TECLA is the world’s first 3D-printed house built entirely of natural materials. It combines natural materials with cutting-edge technology. This zero-waste, biodegradable, low-carbon, yet spectacular avant-garde–looking building was constructed in about 200 hours using only one material—local dirt.

Sara Kulturhus is a cultural center in Sara.

Skellefte is a town in the Swedish province of Skellefte.

Is the environmentally friendly material making a comeback? This is a condensed version of the information.