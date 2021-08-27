Around the World, 50 Iconic Rock Venues

It’s nearly impossible to say exactly when or where rock ‘n’ roll started. Most music critics agree that it really took off in the 1950s, although many disagree about which singer or group was the pioneer, and thus where rock’s birthplace is. While we can’t tell for sure who the first rock star was or which state or country was responsible for the genre’s development, we can follow the evolution of the music through the venues that shaped it.

To do so, Stacker compiled a list of 50 legendary rock venues from around the world using news reports and musical histories. While many of these venues are concentrated in New York and London, two of the first cities to celebrate the new kind of music, we’ve included venues from all continents and dozens of nations. Each of the concert halls, clubs, and arenas on this list has played a key role in the shaping and history of rock, from Cafe Wha? to the O2 Arena to Copacabana Beach.

Continue reading to learn more about rock & roll and the venues that shaped it.

You might also be interested in: Your senior year’s best-selling record

1st Avenue is a street in New York

First Avenue is one of the country’s oldest privately owned and operated music venues, located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince made the club famous in the 1980s when he performed there on a regular basis and used it as the location and set for his film Purple Rain. R.E.M., Run-DMC, The Kinks, U2, and Pat Benatar are among the many other artists who have performed on First Avenue throughout the years.

What is this, a cafe?

Many of today’s tales would not exist if it weren’t for Cafe Wha? Artists like Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen, and Bob Dylan were able to perfect their talents early in their careers at the historic coffeehouse in Greenwich Village, New York, preparing them for the arenas they play today. In fact, it was here that former Animals bassist Chas Chandler discovered Hendrix and took him away to London, where he was transformed into the legendary guitarist we know and love.

Madison Square Garden is a venue in New York City.

Madison Square Garden, which first opened its doors in 1879, is undoubtedly the most famous arena in the world. Playing. This is a condensed version of the information.