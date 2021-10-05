Arizona has been told that it can no longer use federal COVID-19 funds for anti-mask grant programs.

According to the Associated Press, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey was ordered on Tuesday to halt spending federal COVID-19 monies earmarked to the state for education awards that can only be awarded to schools that do not mandate masks.

The order is the latest in President Joe Biden’s administration’s fight against Republican governors who want to avoid mask mandates or use federal funds to advance their political goals instead of pandemic recovery.

The incentive programs were launched in August by Ducey in a bid to push back against school districts that imposed mask regulations despite a statewide ban, according to the Associated Press. The Republican governor put $163 million into a single grant program that was exclusively open to schools that didn’t have to wear masks.

According to the Associated Press, another $10 million initiative granted vouchers to families at state public schools that require pupils to wear masks or quarantine when exposed to the coronavirus. The grant programs are “not a lawful use” of COVID funds, according to a letter delivered to Ducey by the US Treasury Department.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo wrote to Ducey, saying the conditions “undermine evidence-based attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.” He demanded that the state explain how it plans to “remediate” the problem in the next 30 days.

Arizona is one of at least eight states that have passed legislation or issued executive orders prohibiting the wearing of masks in public schools.

The Education Department began civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states in August, alleging that mask mandates in schools violate the rights of kids with disabilities. Florida was later added to the list of states under investigation by the agency. It said it was keeping an eye on six additional states, including Arizona, in case it needed to intervene.

Separately, the Education Department pledged to reimburse school districts that had state revenue withdrawn because they disobeyed mask bans. After the state withheld compensation for school board members because the district mandates masks, the agency remitted roughly $150,000 to the School Board of Alachua County in Florida last month.

Education activists have filed a lawsuit challenging Arizona’s ban as well as numerous other state regulations that limit local governments’ and schools’ ability. This is a condensed version of the information.