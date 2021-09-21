Ariana Grande Promises to “Have a Baby” for a Contestant on “The Voice”

On Episode 1 of The Voice, Ariana Grande proved she’s a natural in the big red chair by using sneaky techniques to get the singers she wanted.

Grande will appear in Season 21 of the show, taking over for Nick Jonas. Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend are her fellow coaches, and they all battled it out on Friday night’s season opening to get the singers they wanted for their teams.

Following in the footsteps of Clarkson and Legend, Grande will be looking to become only the third coach to win in their first season.

During her first appearance, she made a big impression by promising more than she could deliver to one contestant in order to acquire what she desired.

On The Voice, what did Ariana Grande say?

Grande quickly realized that in order to advance on The Voice, she needed to battle more and be less kind.

She attempted to recruit sibling duo Girl Named Tom, one of the show’s early acts, but they finally selected Clarkson as their coach. Shelton informed Grande at this time that she needed to “lie” and “speak over people” in order to gain an advantage on The Voice.

Grande followed Shelton’s advise the following time she pitched for a vocalist.

Katie Rae performed a cover of Maren Morris’ “Bones” and spoke candidly about her postpartum depression. Although it appeared that Clarkson and Rae were bonding over being mothers, Grande, 28, informed Rae that she would “have a baby for you to be on my team.” However, she swiftly reneged on her word.

Grande also interrupted Legend’s pitch by slamming her buzzer and playing a sample from her song “Thank U, Next,” which made the audience and Clarkson laugh out loud.

@ArianaGrande, you’ve done a fantastic job… Played well! pic.twitter.com/YNAjRocTuA #TheVoice

21 September 2021 — John Legend (@johnlegend)

Rae selected Grande as her coach as a result of her shenanigans. Grande has now enlisted the help of singers Katherine Ann Mohler and Vaughn Mugol, bringing her total to three. The other coaches concluded Episode 1 with two acts each: Clarkson got Girl Named Tom and Kinsey Rose, while Legend got Girl Named Tom and Kinsey Rose. This is a condensed version of the information.